Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

ESE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of ESE opened at $83.18 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $115.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

