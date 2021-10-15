Profund Advisors LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 457,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,184,000 after buying an additional 71,319 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 21.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 129,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 16.3% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 853,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,956,000 after buying an additional 119,576 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

