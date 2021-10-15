Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $1,641,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 214,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

