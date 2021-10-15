Profund Advisors LLC Takes $301,000 Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $76,818,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 33.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,022,000 after buying an additional 1,560,394 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 123.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after buying an additional 356,817 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth about $12,010,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,292.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,379,000 after buying an additional 248,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.42. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $101.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 660.71 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

