ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,595 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,913 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

In other news, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $57.96 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average is $72.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

