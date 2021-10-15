ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 3,241 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,974,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,240,000 after buying an additional 575,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,801,000 after buying an additional 141,146 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,519,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,685,000 after buying an additional 112,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,454,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMH opened at $39.68 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

In other news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955 over the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

