ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 119.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,475 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 29,030.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,837,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total value of $647,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $519.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $723.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $669.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.42. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

