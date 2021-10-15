ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Radian Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 29,156 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 250,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 187,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radian Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDN shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

RDN opened at $24.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.