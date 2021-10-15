Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 92.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,933,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,114.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 821,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 796,161 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,116,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,383,000 after acquiring an additional 545,156 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $11,247,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 409,918 shares in the last quarter.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

