Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Proto Labs by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Proto Labs by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Proto Labs by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $70.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.60. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.81 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $123.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

