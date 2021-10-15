Provoco Token (VOCO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $22.00

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, Provoco Token has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $59,969.47 and approximately $22.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Provoco Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Provoco Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00044050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.94 or 0.00211902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00094221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

About Provoco Token

Provoco Token (CRYPTO:VOCO) is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Provoco Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provoco Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Provoco Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Provoco Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provoco Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.