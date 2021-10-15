Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Short Interest Up 78.2% in September

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 78.2% from the September 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Psychemedics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Psychemedics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Psychemedics in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 32.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. 17,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,146. Psychemedics has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 million, a PE ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

