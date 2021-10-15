Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 344 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $547.42. 6,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,270. The company has a market capitalization of $149.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.32. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.05 and a 12 month high of $582.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.