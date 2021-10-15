Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $49.74 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.18% of American Water Works worth $49,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $171.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.30 and its 200 day moving average is $165.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.603 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

