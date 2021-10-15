Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 12,055 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,055 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $37,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Shares of C traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.62. 588,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,624,639. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

