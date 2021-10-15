Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,900 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $35,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,157,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $784.98. 1,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of -424.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $685.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $588.29. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.87 and a 1-year high of $817.33.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $763.48.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total transaction of $6,079,804.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,567 shares of company stock worth $21,130,215 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.