Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 15,470 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 65.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,625,000 after purchasing an additional 756,875 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $57,528,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $33,385,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 316.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,888,000 after purchasing an additional 459,400 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

