Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 36,881 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,881 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 97,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 14,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

