Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.7% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

