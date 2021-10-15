Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 36.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,965 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,645 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $311,234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $401.30 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $314.29 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $432.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.93.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.