Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 170.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,870 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,527,727 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,795 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,135,000 after purchasing an additional 688,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,410,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,904,000 after buying an additional 36,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,689,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,592,000 after buying an additional 5,571,629 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HST. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.73.

Shares of HST opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.39. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

