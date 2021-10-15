Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 230 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Materion were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Materion by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Materion by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 385,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Materion by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 360,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Materion by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,472,000 after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

MTRN stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.44. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.57.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Materion Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.