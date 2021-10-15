Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 price target on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $15.97 target price on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $15.97 target price on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 42,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,586. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

