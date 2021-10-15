Publicis Groupe’s (PUBGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PUBGY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 42,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

