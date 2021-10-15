Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the September 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Pure Energy Minerals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.28. 89,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,492. Pure Energy Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
