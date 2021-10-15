Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the September 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Pure Energy Minerals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.28. 89,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,492. Pure Energy Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

