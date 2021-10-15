PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

PCT opened at $13.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PureCycle Technologies has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $35.75.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 3,190 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,268.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,627,327.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 4,190 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,237,531.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 2,225.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 17,343,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,173,000 after purchasing an additional 161,062 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter valued at $241,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

