Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) announced a dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PMM opened at $8.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

