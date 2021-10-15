Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Retail Properties of America, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Retail Properties of America in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 153.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17. Retail Properties of America has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after buying an additional 2,407,328 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,545,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,399,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after purchasing an additional 900,776 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 597,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 681.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 488,833 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.