Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Lifted by Analyst

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aptiv in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

Aptiv stock opened at $167.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.50. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $170.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

