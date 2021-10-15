Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Lowered by Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE OR opened at $12.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 206.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.95%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,150,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,562,000 after acquiring an additional 860,358 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,136,000 after acquiring an additional 138,081 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,323,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,545,000 after acquiring an additional 823,032 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after acquiring an additional 266,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.