Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Increased by Analyst

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a report released on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

FTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

