Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for AFC Gamma, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AFCG)

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AFC Gamma in a report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million.

Several other analysts have also commented on AFCG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 22.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 975,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after purchasing an additional 176,633 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in AFC Gamma by 119.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 763,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 414,974 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in AFC Gamma by 19.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 113,655 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in AFC Gamma by 332.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 432,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 332,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,570,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

