Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NVO stock opened at $100.44 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $236.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.66 and a 200 day moving average of $87.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

