Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for TechnipFMC plc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a report released on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

FTI stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTI. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

