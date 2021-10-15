Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Coeur Mining, Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Coeur Mining in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.76. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.