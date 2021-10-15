Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Methanex Co. Issued By Raymond James (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Methanex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 2.26.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.00 million. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 9.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,712,000 after purchasing an additional 759,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Methanex by 723.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 508,299 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,078,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth approximately $5,848,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth $5,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -30.86%.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

