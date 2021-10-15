Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for MorphoSys AG Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MorphoSys in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.64). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MorphoSys’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 68.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.72.

MOR opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $30.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter worth $73,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 45.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter worth $105,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 4.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 30.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

