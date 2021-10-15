Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Issued By KeyCorp

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Westlake Chemical in a report released on Sunday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $3.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WLK. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

NYSE WLK opened at $97.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.74. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.97%.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

