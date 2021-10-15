Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Federated Hermes, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Federated Hermes in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $311.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.99 million.

FHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.16. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,400.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 76.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

