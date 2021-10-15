Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Flexion Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million.

FLXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

FLXN stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $468.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 108,353 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,560,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 644.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 82,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 71,056 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

