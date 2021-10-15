Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. IAMGOLD’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.53.

NYSE:IAG opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $30,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

