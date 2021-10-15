Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Reduced by Analyst

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.56.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.57. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,782,000 after purchasing an additional 901,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,439,000 after buying an additional 528,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,852,000 after purchasing an additional 400,743 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth about $20,107,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

