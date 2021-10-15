Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.88 EPS.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.83.

NYSE SPG opened at $139.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $139.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 308.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,033 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,557,000 after acquiring an additional 990,254 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $119,235,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 460.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,336,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 512,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,252,697. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.