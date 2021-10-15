Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Raised by Analyst

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for StoneX Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

StoneX Group stock opened at $69.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.47. StoneX Group has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $70.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.21.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million.

In other StoneX Group news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $150,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,728 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 384,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

