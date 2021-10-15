Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Raised by Analyst

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report released on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.04. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.94.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $232.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,565 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,465,000 after acquiring an additional 876,022 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after acquiring an additional 845,274 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,620,000 after acquiring an additional 619,571 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,140,000 after acquiring an additional 438,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

