Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Cogeco Communications Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.01.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCA. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$127.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$131.00 target price on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$133.50.

TSE:CCA opened at C$107.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$89.90 and a 52 week high of C$123.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$114.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$116.98.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.15 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$624.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$630.75 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.