Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Umpqua in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

UMPQ has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. Umpqua has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $21.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.