QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.21% from the stock’s previous close.

QQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 444 ($5.80) to GBX 437 ($5.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

QQ stock opened at GBX 285.80 ($3.73) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 332.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 336.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 234.20 ($3.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23.

In other news, insider David Smith sold 114,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.32), for a total value of £380,001.24 ($496,474.05). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 143 shares of company stock worth $47,766.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

