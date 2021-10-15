QS Investors LLC Acquires 17,488 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,488 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,095,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,194 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4,949.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 747,367 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 261.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 403,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 292,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HE stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $680.26 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 75.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

