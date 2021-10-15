QS Investors LLC Buys 3,476 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

